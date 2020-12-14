The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEIYF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

