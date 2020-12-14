The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MEIYF stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.40.
Mercialys Company Profile
