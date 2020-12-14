The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $136.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $338.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

