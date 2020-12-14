Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,253 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.30.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $547.67 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $544.42 and its 200 day moving average is $510.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $38,425,345 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

