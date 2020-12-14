Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,890 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after acquiring an additional 976,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avalara by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR stock opened at $165.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $175.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,531,080.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,542 shares of company stock worth $49,269,628. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

