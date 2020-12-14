Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.00 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,788,138 shares of company stock worth $557,550,401 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

