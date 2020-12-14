Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

