Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 6,383 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,141,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20.

