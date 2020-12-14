Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 7,045 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,358,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $190.21 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average is $159.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.