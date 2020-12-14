Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $214.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $215.26.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

