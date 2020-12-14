Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 48,210 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,210 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $173.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

