Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 765 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE:PNC opened at $143.66 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.