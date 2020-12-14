Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $718.61 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.