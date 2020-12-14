TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of TransUnion worth $39,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,256 shares of company stock worth $8,716,675. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

