UBS Group Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $480.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Shares of RH opened at $428.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $494.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,652,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

