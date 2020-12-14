UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185,158 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.44% of UDR worth $42,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in UDR by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

UDR opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

