Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Receives $14.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.
A number of research firms have commented on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 137,721 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
About Urovant Sciences
Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.