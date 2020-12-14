Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Receives $14.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research firms have commented on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. Equities analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 137,721 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

