V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

VFC opened at $86.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.62, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

