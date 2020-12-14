ValuEngine Lowers Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Immutep from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.49 on Friday. Immutep has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immutep stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Immutep as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

