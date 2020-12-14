ValuEngine Lowers Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

