Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 91,118 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.33% of Skyworks Solutions worth $80,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,419 shares of company stock worth $9,440,881 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $140.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.85.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

