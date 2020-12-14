Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 12,339 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $265.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $285.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.