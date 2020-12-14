Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 342,822 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,822 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.50% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $40,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after buying an additional 632,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 224,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.66 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

