Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 38,445 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of Universal Display worth $34,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 47.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 523,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 394.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 93.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $231.91 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $238.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average is $179.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

