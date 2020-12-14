Van ECK Associates Corp Has $46.48 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $46,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,032.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Polaris by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 2.11. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

