Van ECK Associates Corp Has $46.60 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.32% of Qorvo worth $46,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,689. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $154.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $170.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

