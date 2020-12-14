Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.34 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $52,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,211,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,745.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

