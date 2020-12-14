Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.82.

NYSE MA opened at $329.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

