Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 256,725 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.33% of Bilibili worth $45,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

BILI stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.