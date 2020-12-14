Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 91,118 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.33% of Skyworks Solutions worth $80,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $5,883,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $140.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,881. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

