Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,185 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $53,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $193.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $193.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

