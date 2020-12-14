Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $32,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $209.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 1.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,667 shares of company stock worth $15,565,558. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

