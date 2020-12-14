Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 137,145 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,798,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after buying an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after buying an additional 283,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $544.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $545.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,202,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,570 shares of company stock valued at $51,266,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

