Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,579 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $203.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

