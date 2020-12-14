Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 276,815 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 276,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.47% of Ares Capital worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 251,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 68,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

