Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 666,393 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666,393 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Annaly Capital Management worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,741 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $8.32 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

