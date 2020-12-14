Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,290,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $972,000.

VOO opened at $338.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $340.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

