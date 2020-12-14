Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by UBS Group

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $174.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $93,347.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,055 shares of company stock worth $31,216,770 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 825,944 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,193,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

