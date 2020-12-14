Venus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.80 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00017869 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

