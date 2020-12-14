Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Shares of VRTX opened at $225.00 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

