WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

