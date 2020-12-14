Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG):

12/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $94.00.

12/2/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

