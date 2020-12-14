Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG):
- 12/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $94.00.
- 12/2/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/30/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/23/2020 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/16/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE SPG opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
