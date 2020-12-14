Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

