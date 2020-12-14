Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $148.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

Several analysts recently commented on WING shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 54.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.