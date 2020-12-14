Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XHR. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.07.

NYSE:XHR opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

