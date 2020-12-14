Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,891 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $81.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

