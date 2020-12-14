Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

