Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

CLNC stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $969.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

