102,355 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 269.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 100.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0324 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

