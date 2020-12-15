109,691 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $732,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $983.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 5, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.