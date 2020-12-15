109,805 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 779,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

NYSE APTS opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

